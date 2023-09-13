Hurricane Lee poses little threat to venue change for Miami Dolphins and Patriots
Travel advisories have been issued for the northeastern United States for this weekend due to the northward trek of Hurricane Lee but some want to know if it there is an impact to the game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are traveling, again, to New England for a Sunday night game against the Patriots but travel conditions could change some of the team's plans and those of fans traveling to Boston.
The problem is located east of Florida and slowly starting to track northward. The category three hurricane is a wide-system that could impact late week travel.
The storm is not expected to impact the game on Sunday night. In fact, early weather forecasts have the chance of rain only around 5%. Travel is the problem.
Last week the Dolphins flew to the west coast on Saturday so it is likely they make the same arrangements to head up the east coast. Winds ahead of the storm will impact the region beginning on Friday and into Saturday evening.
For fans traveling to the game, they should check with their airline ahead of time and should expect delays on Friday and Saturday. For the team, it will be interesting to see if they opt to fly in Saturday night after the storm has cleared or even potentially heading up early Sunday morning, a less than ideal situation given the game is on Sunday.
It is unlikely that the Dolphins would head up earlier than Saturday given the weather projections from Thursday to Friday. According to the National Hurricane Center, Lee will be off-shore as a hurricane around 8 am eastern time on Saturday. It is set to make landfall as a tropical system on Sunday northeast of Maine.
Should the Dolphins travel on Saturday, the outer bands of the system should e over New England throughout the day. The Weather Channel is calling for rain and wind throughout the day on Saturday but not so much on Friday. Which might be a better day to fly for the team.
The weather on Sunday night is expected to be in the upper 70's with only a small chance of rain and wind but the game was not really a problem as much as the travel to get there.
No matter, fans may want to at least take note of the storm as it may very well impact your travel plans this week.