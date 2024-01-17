If the Dolphins wanted to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, there are not many options
With the season now officially over for the Miami Dolphins, they will now have to reflect on their performance, and that should start with looking at the most important position - quarterback.
Free agency is always an option but rarely do quarterbacks become available and the Miami Dolphins would find it difficult to land one.
Free Agency
This year's crop isn’t attractive. But there are potentially two prospects that could raise the level of competition. These two players are savvy veterans that have been around the league for a few years and both have playoff experience.
Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings will look to get younger at the quarterback position and allow Cousins to test the free-agent market. If that happens, Cousin could be an option for the Miami Dolphins, depending on his contract demands. Cousins is coming off a terrible injury that caused him to miss a large portion of this past NFL season.
Remember this is an aging veteran with injury concerns. Will Cousin look for a last payday or would he want to look at a team that has made the playoffs in consecutive years and looking for a leader to take them over the top?
Cousins could potentially have a lot of suitors, and to be honest, Cousin does have better arm strength than Tua, and cold weather experience. The contract has to be right for this to work.
Baker Mayfield
Here is what I really like about Mayfield. This was a quarterback who was drafted 1st overall and was kicked aside in Cleveland. Then went around the league as a 2nd or even 3rd string option. Now, this past season has successfully led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs and a playoff win against the NFC defending champions.
I highly doubt that the Bucs are gonna let Mayfield hit the open markets, but if the two sides can’t make a deal work out, is Miami an option?
Baker has the arm strength. He is now more mature than his rookie years and understands the locker rooms. He can spread the ball around which will appease both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, similar to what Baker has this season with Mike Evans and Chris Goodwin.
Based on the season that Baker had, this is the long shot, but sillier things have happened.