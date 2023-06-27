Incredible demand for Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany leaves fans ticketless and frustrated
By Brian Miller
Tickets for the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany went on sale today and it was over in less than two minutes.
At 12:00 pm local Germany time, tickets for only the 2nd NFL game to be played the country went on sale and fans from both teams found themselves waiting in a queue line of more than a million other people. By the time the tickets were on sale, they were sold out.
Is this a matter of either team being a popular draw or the fact that the game is only the 2nd to be played in Germany? A little of both perhaps but one thing is for certain, the NFL's international market is nothing short of amazing.
For fans that did not get tickets you could always buy them in the second-hand market which will likely see extremely high prices.
The Dolphins and Chiefs will play at Frankfurt Stadium on Sunday November 5th. Kickoff will be an early one in the U.S.
The NFL saw Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa as a big draw and the sale of tickets proves they were right.
This year the NFL will play five games overseas starting in week 4 with the Falcons and Jaguars at Wembley Stadium followed a week later by the Bills and Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Ravens and Titans will play in Tottenham the following weeked before Miami and K.C. are showcased in Germany three weeks later.
The final game of the International Series will take place in week 10 in Germany, with the Colts and Patriots.