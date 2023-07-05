Inked: Miami Dolphins sign Cam Smith completing 2023 draft class
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins surprised quite a few fans on day two of the NFL Draft last April when they opted to take a cornerback with their first pick in round 2. Today, Miami got him under contract.
Cam Smith has signed his rookie deal with the Dolphins in time for the start of training camp which is still almost two weeks away. His deal is the final contract of Miami's 2023 draft class, one that was four players deep when completed.
Details are not yet available for the contract. Miami announced the signing a short while ago around 11:00 am. He is expected to earn around $2 million guaranteed on a 4-year deal.
Miami was very high on the South Carolina prospect. In fact, at draft time, some criticized the move by Chris Grier who's son played college ball with Smith. On the other hand, Grier has a high level of first-hand knowledge of the player.
It will be interesting to see how he fits in with this year's defense as Miami made a trade for Jalen Ramsey and will see a healthier Xavien Howard on the other side. The Dolphins secondary is stacked with talent including returning youngsters like Trill Williams and Nik Needham.
Vic Fangio's defensive scheme relies heavily on the secondary. That will give Smith some quality coaching and help him adjust quicker to the NFL but he may not see an increased role in 2023 as Miami may not need him immediately and that isn't a bad thing.