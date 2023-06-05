Introducing Tua Tagovailoa, the Samoan Sledge Hammer
By Matt Serniak
If you haven't noticed over the weekend, Tua Tagovailoa has transformed his body into an instrument of death. Yes, the man that we saw go down somewhere between 2-18 times with head injuries last year decided that he had to do something besides training for the Kumite. That other thing he had to was to create more mass for himself and man alive did Tua accomplish that goal.
This was taken over the weekend while Tua was attending Terron Armstead's football camp. Go ahead, try and say that you don't fear for the lives of any defender that dares get in the way of Tua as he's trying to get a 1st down or when they just put out another tray of cheese wontons. I dare you.
This is actually a really smart way to go about business if you're Tua and his trainer Nick from Perform down in South Beach. If you want Tua to lessen the blows that he endures create more Tua which makes it harder to hurt the important stuff inside the body.
There's another side to that coin, however. Having Tua be bigger means that there is more of him to hit. I imagine, and based on everything that Mike McDaniel has said and what I think Tua is working on, that Tua is really working on getting the ball out of his hands safer in situations where things break down. To men, that's where Tua got hurt the most.
I don't think this added weight will make Tua slower because let's face it. Tua wasn't that fast anyway. He's more agile and I don't think the extra weight will make him less jittery when he takes off. He still will have those fake-outs where guys are grabbing at air. If it were Tyreek Hill that added 10-15 pounds, then I'd be worried about potentially a reduction in speed. But I'm not worried about that with Tua.
It must have been awesome when the Miami Dolphins and his trainer sat him down to tell him what needs to be done. "Hey Tua, here's what we want to do. We want you to take jiu-jitsu, hit the weight room hard, where a juggernaut-style helmet, and also super size every meal you have. Double breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks." I would love to be told that.
It's nice to know that Tua follows the offseason regiment so precisely. It's also nice to know that he is 100% committed to the team, something we always knew. With mandatory mini-camp starting tomorrow through June 8th, it means that there won't be much football-related activity until real-deal training camp towards the end of July.
This means that Tua has big stretch of where he needs to dominate his meals. Extra ranch, more wings, pizza, and ribs. That's what he has ahead of himself and I for one think he can do it.
There's high hoped for the Miami Dolphins this year. The goal is to go deep into the playoffs and maybe even more. To do that, the Dolphins need Tua to play all year, every game. This heftier Tua is doing everything he can to make that a reality so that he can take this top-notch roster to the promised land. I really can'y wait to see it unfold.
