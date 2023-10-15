Is Chase Claypool playing this week? Latest Week 6 injury updates for Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
The Miami Dolphins injuries took a toll this week as they lost several players in the last two weeks but they traded for Chase Claypool a week ago. Will he make his debut?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fans should expect the debut of wide receiver Chase Claypool today when the Dolphins host the Carolina Panthers.
Miami swapped a 6th round pick for Claypool and a 7th a week ago. Claypool didn't get to suit up for the game against the Giants because he hadn't spent much time with the team. Now, after a full week of practice, he should make an appearance.
The question is what role will Claypool play for the Dolphins in his first game? It is unlikely to be a big role but Mike McDaniel could use the game as an opportunity to see what he has learned and what he can show the rest of the NFL in this offense.
A fantastic talent that has been absolutely wasted by Claypool since being drafted by the Steelers, Claypool didn't find the change of scenery to Chicago a good one. Then again, no one probably would. Hopefully, the can turn it all around in Miami but finding time on the field could be a problem early.
Miami placed De'Von Achane on the IR this week with a knee injury and some believe that he could be out longer than the four-week window. Salvon Ahmed is healthy and should be on the field providing depth to the running game. Miami will start Raheem Mostert but this could be the game that Chris Brooks takes it to another level.
While Jeff Wilson has been taken off the IR list, he is not going to play on Sunday, listed as out along with Nik Needham who is not back from his Achilles injury last year. He, like Wilson, is not on the active roster and is under the 21-day designation to return.
The bad news for the Dolphins is that Connor Williams will not play for a second week in a row. Williams is dealing with a groin injury and honestly, the Dolphins need him far more next week against the Eagles than they do the Panthers.
The Dolphins will have Robert Hunt who missed practice all week but was able to return on Friday. That is huge news for the offensive line as he is the most consistent player on the unit.
The Dolphins announced on Friday that Tanner Conner has been elevated to the 53 and that offensive lineman Robert Jones has been activated off IR.
As for Jaelan Phillips, he is still questionable but the Dolphins should consider him too risky to play and might want to sit him another week. In his place, Andrew Van Ginkel has absolutely shined.
Check back an hour before the game for the Dolphins and Panthers official inactive players list.