Is De'Von Achane playing this week? (Latest injury update for Raiders vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 11)
The latest injury update for rookie running back De'Von Achane.
By Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has been on injured reserve with a knee injury, but the team recently activated his practice window – a sign that he is close to returning to action.
Achane missed four games for the Dolphins, but it sounds like he’s tracking to play, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. While the Dolphins coach wouldn’t say much about Achane’s expected role, he did offer a positive update on the rookie running back.
McDaniel said that Achane wants to play in Week 11, and it’s a good sign that he has already returned to limited practice for Miami.
Here’s the latest on Achane, and how bettors should go about the prop market if he plays.
De’Von Achane injury status for Week 11 game against Las Vegas Raiders
The Dolphins will need to activate Achane from injured reserve for him to play in Week 11. If the team decides to activate him ahead of Sunday, it likely means that he will play in some capacity this week.
Best Miami Dolphins prop bet for Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Tyreek Hill UNDER 91.5 receiving yards
With Achane’s status up in the air, I’m going to look to the receivers, specifically Tyreek Hill, to target in the prop market since the running back timeshare may be tough to figure out.
Hill is projected 91.5 receiving yards in Week 11, a number he has cleared in five games so far this season. However, the Raiders are one of the better pass defenses in the NFL, ranking 24th in the league in net yards allowed per pass attempt.
With the Dolphins expected to win big in this game, don’t be shocked if Hill falls just short of this number.
De’Von Achane injury history
Achane missed Week 1 of this season, and he has also missed the past four games for the Dolphins. He’s been electric when on the field, rushing for 460 yards and five touchdowns on just 38 carries.
- Aug. 2023: Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain – injured in preseason, missed Week 1
- Oct. 2023: Knee Strain Grade 1 – placed on IR, out for four games
When is De’Von Achane coming back?
Achane is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 11. The team opened his 21-day practice window this week, which means he’s likely to return within the next three games.
Once he is activated from injured reserve, he will likely play in the team’s next game. That could come on Sunday against the Raiders.
Miami Dolphins next 5 opponents
- New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24
- Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 3
- Tennessee Titans, Monday, Dec. 11
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24
Miami Dolphins injury report
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
