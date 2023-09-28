Is Jaylen Waddle playing this week? Latest Week 4 injury updates for Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Bills this Sunday in Orchard Park and fans want to know if Jaylen Waddle is playing and what the other injuries are going to impact the game.
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle missed last weeks game against the Denver Broncos and missed a portion of the week two game against the Patriots so will he play this week against the Bills?
The Dolphins got good news today when Waddle was cleared from the concussion protocol which means he will not have stand on the sidelines this week and will be available for the game.
This is great news for an offense that will face their toughest challenge of the 2023 NFL season.
Miami will be without River Cracraft who is dealing with a shoulder injury and it was reported that Erik Ezukanma was not at practice today as well. This could mean Miami may need to roll with Cedric Wilson, Jr. this week as a deeper depth option.
Miami activated Robbie Chosen to the active roster last weekend and could elevated him for this game as well. Teams can elevate a player only three times before that player must either remain the rest of the year on the PS or be signed to the 53.
The Dolphins came out last weeks game relatively healthy but there are still questions regarding the groin injury that took Connor Williams out of the game in the 3rd quarter last weekend.
If Williams can't go against the Bills, the Dolphins will need to use Liam Eichenberg at center which is not an ideal situation. He played decent Sunday but that was in a game well out of reach by the time he entered the game and he was flagged for a penalty. Williams didn't practice on Wednesday.
NOTE: An update from today's practices have Williams and Armstead both participating which likely means barring any setback for Williams, he will play on Sunday.
Miami's DNP (Did not practice) list also included Jaelan Phillips and Terron Armstead. Both were listed the same last week and should play on Sunday. In both cases, the off-day is probably vet rest.
The rest of the Dolphins injuries appear to be minor at this point.
On the Bills side of things, safety Michah Hyde and Jordan Poyer both did not practice and CB Taron Johnson was limited. Lineman Ryan Bates, DE Leonard Floyd, and DB Siran Neal also did not practice.