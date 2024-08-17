Is Tua Tagovailoa playing tonight?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, and many fans want to know if Tua Tagovailoa will make his 2024 debut.
According to Mike McDaniel, who spoke with the media earlier in the week, the Dolphins are expecting to see many of their starters on the field Saturday. He included Tua Tagovailoa in the list of players. Now the question is how many snaps will Miami's franchise quarterback actually take?
Speculation has been all over, and McDaniel didn't put a number on the snap count. Fans wanting to see Tua will, at best, see him play a full quarter, but that expectation should be tempered. Tagovailoa is likely to play two series at most. If the Dolphin's defense gets the Commanders off the field quickly, the star signal-caller's night will be over quickly as well.
Miami Dolphins players not expected to play on Saturday
Several Dolphins players may not make it onto the field against the Commanders. While nothing is certain, recent injuries and practice work could limit these players to the sidelines:
- Terron Armstead
- Jaylen Waddle
- Calais Campbell
- Jalen Ramsey
The Dolphins will likely put Tyreek Hill on the field for the first series and then take him out of the game regardless of whether Tagovailoa remains on the field or not. Braxton Berrios will see time on Saturday after sitting out against the Falcons. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane both should see limited early action before hitting the sideline.
Dolphins fans should expect another dose of Patrick Paul at left tackle. The rookie played well against the Falcons, and it is likely that he will get an entire game against the Commanders again.