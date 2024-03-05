Isaiah Mack is the new Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, here is what you need to know
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made an addition to their roster amid a slew of recent cuts and they dive into the Baltimore Ravens roster to do so.
After making deep cuts to their roster, the Miami Dolphins have added former Ravens defensive tackle Isaiah Mack. I'm having this whole "Draft Day" vibe. Sonny Weaver, Jr. and Vontae Mack were replaced by Anthony Weaver and Isaiah Mack.
Mack was signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He started his only NFL game during that season. In 2020, Mack moved on to the Patriots after six games. He played two games for New England and then latched on with the Ravens in 2021.
He appeared in only two games for the Ravens in 2021 and 2022 and did not play a game last year after spending part of training camp with the Washington Commanders late in August and the New York Jets in early August after becoming a free agent when free agency opened.
In his NFL career, Mack has taken few snaps. He has 2.5 sacks in his career and a combine 17 tackles.
Despite the need for defensive tackle help, it is going to be hard for Mack to make the Dolphins roster. Miami is on the cusp of losing Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency. Miami has Brandon Pili and Zach Sieler on the roster. Sieler was extended last season and for now, is the only starter on the unit.
The Dolphins are expected to make a lot more moves like this when the market opens. They have to trim just over $18 million from their roster. The terms of Mack's contract were not released by anything more than the league minimum would be a big surprise.