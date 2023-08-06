Isaiah Wynn is making a push to start for the Miami Dolphins but it might not be at tackle
The Miami Dolphins added Isaiah Wynn to their roster in the hopes of finding quality depth for their offensive line but Wynn has other ideas.
By Brian Miller
The former New England Patriots offensive tackle, drafted in the first round, didn't pan out as expected with the Patriots but he has a new home and the right attitude. If he can stay healthy, he doesn't anticipate being simply, depth.
Wynn has spent his entire NFL career lining up as a tackle but now, he may find his future lies inside. Wynn has been getting reps at guard and he seems perfectly fine with the Dolphins moving him around.
"I'm wherever they need me to be", said Wynn when asked about the move inside.
Wynn said that "everything moves faster inside" and that is typically true. On the outside, tackles have the edge and get help from the guard when defenders try and hit the interior gap but at guard, you have to be able to pull if asked, slide out to help the tackle, drive to take out a linebacker, slide in to help the center, and of course, play man-up with the defender across from you. Wynn is taking it all in stride.
As pointed out by a member of the media, Wynn has been going toe-to-toe with DT Chrisitan Wilkins and so far that has come with mixed results. Wilkins is having an incredible camp and if Wynn is tasked with stopping him, it clearly hasn't gone well every play. Still, it should make Wynn better to play against one of the best.
Wynn isn't saying he is here to win a starting job. He is here to compete and if that competition yields a start, he is ready for that as much as providing quality depth should that end up being his role. As he stated repeatedly, "I came here to help."