Isaiah Wynn is not the entire guard answer for the Dolphins but he is a good start
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are bringing back offensive lineman, Isaiah Wynn, on a one-year deal that makes a lot of sense.
The thought of Wynn not being a part of the Dolphins 2024 roster was surprising, until this morning when he signed another 1-year deal. Wynn took over the starting job last year and was a great addition to the Dolphins roster. Unfortunately, Wynn got hurt in week 7 and did not return.
This is why Wynn isn't the perfect option for the Dolphins. He is security, or at least should be, in case the Dolphins can't land one in the draft. Miami needs a long-term solution at some point and while Wynn will provide veteran leadership and value, he has an injury history that can't be overlooked.
Losing Wynn last year was a tough blow to the continuity of the offense but if he can stay healthy this year there is no reason to believe he won't be as effective. The big question is simply can he stay healthy?
The Dolphins already rely upon Terron Armstead to stay healthy and that has proven to be problematic.
Wynn's one-year deal means the Dolphins view him as a stop-gap at best and that at this point in his career is exactly what he is. Now, the Dolphins need to compliment him. They still need to find a guard that can play the right side and there is no guarantee that Wynn will win the left guard spot outright although we should believe he can.
For Dolphins fans, hopefully, this signing is not something Chris Grier views as a solution for the season but instead, a quality depth player that will provide options along the offensive line and again, an insurance policy.