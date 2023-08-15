It appears the Dalvin Cook saga will be ending because he is reportedly going to the Jets
By Matt Serniak
Finally, this whole where will Dalvin Cook be playing football in 2023 appears to be over. Adam Schefter just came out and said that Cook is planning to play for the New York Jets this season.
I know I know, we all, or most of us, wanted Dalvin Cook to wear Orange, white, and whatever shade of aqua the Miami Dolphins wear I swear it looks different everywhere. It seemed really likely that Cook was heading to Miami for a multitude of reasons. He's from Miami, played high school ball there, it's Miami, the whole no-state income tax thing, he trains down there and did I mention it's Miami? All the reasons made it seems almost a certainty that he was coming home.
Even Jeff Darlington came out in June and said he would be surprised if Dalvin Cook wasn't playing in Miami. Once I heard that I pretty much had visions of Cook touting the rock for the Dolphins and being the offense's backbone.
But then Cook had that visit up in New York a week or so ago. But he left there without signing and we all were like alright, he went to New York to show the Dolphins he means business and would actually go north to play. He's just trying to get Miami to spend more money on him.
Now Dalvin Cook has signed with the Jets and we as fans sort of have to eat it for a little while. Many of us, including me, let the fans of the Jets know that Dalvin Cook, South Florida's favorite son, that there was no way he was going to bypass the Dolphins and play for New York. Yes, he would get less money from Miami but still, he wouldn't pass up playing where he trains and all that. Well, he did and we have to deal with it.
Sometimes you don't get your man. I mean we all can't be Agent Utah. Sometimes they get away. Now, we have to move on.
What does this mean for the Miami Dolphins? We can spin it a number of ways. We can start telling ourselves that this means that Mike McDaniel and company really like their running back room and that they must really like Devon Achane.
We can also tell ourselves, though I think we all know this not to be true, but we can say that not putting money into Dalvin Cook means money can go into the offensive line like maybe Dalton Risner. I love that idea. Chris Grier should do that. He won't because Dalton Risner isn't a cornerback but he should still do it.
It sucks we have to eat it for a minute because the fact remains; Dalvin Cook chose the Jets over the Dolphins and we have to see him twice. No better way to get sweet revenge than by having Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins powerbomb Cook to the Earth's mantle.
By the Way- Cook's deal is only for one year. He'll probably come play for the Dolphins in 2024 right. No way he wouldn't right?
