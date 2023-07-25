It means exactly nothing that Terron Armstead has been put on PUP list
By Matt Serniak
Death, taxes, and Terron Armstead not practicing. Of all the things that can be expected in this plain of existence I'm rather sure those are the only three absolutes. If you had your watch set to when training camp started, which was today, then I have to imagine you had the Miami Dolphins placing Terron Armstead on the physically unable to perform(PUP) list.
Tickle me apathetic to this news because I experienced a whole season of Terron Armstead flirting with not playing every single last week year while he ended up playing 13 games. Yes, I realize Armstead missed games last year but don't forget that the guy got injured in week one and still gutted through the entire season as much as he can.
I also get that the book on Terron Armstead when he was signed long-term to the Dolphins is that the guy can't play a whole season. Well, folks, don't expect him to play every game this year either. It is what it is.
But, expect when he does play that he will give everything he has which is better than just about all the other tackles in the league which also means he's better than most of the defenders he's going up against.
Terron Armstead getting put on the PUP list on July 25th means nothing because it's not like he's going to practice much once the season starts. He will eventually practice during training camp but that won't happen until August and we'll hear all about how great he looks and we will all feel great about it.
The bottom line is that Armstead is a cornerstone of this team and he has a big say in how this team performs and executes this year. I have zero problems with a player the caliber of Armstead who has as many skins on the wall as he has taking it easy and resting when he needs it because I know when the lights are brightest and it's time to get it on that as long as he's physically able to or even when he isn't that Terron Armstead will give everything he has and that effort will pay off many dividends.
By the Way- It's probably a bigger deal that Isaiah Wynn is on the PUP list. Just sayin
