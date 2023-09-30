It's time for the Miami Dolphins to take over the top of the AFC East
The Miami Dolphins have been looking up at the top of the standings in the AFC east for too many years now. It's time for things to change.
By George Keim
It’s week four of the NFL season and the Miami Dolphins are starting to become the talk of the league. Miami is coming off a mind-boggling 70 - 20 drubbing of the Denver Broncos in their home opener. This win moved the Dolphins to 3-0 for the second straight season.
Some of what happened in the first three weeks was certainly unexpected. Obviously dropping 70 points in a game was generational and while hopes were high, many thought going into LA in week one and coming out with a win was a tall task. Dolphins fans should be ecstatic to be 3-0 and we are, but week four is the game all Dolfans have had circled on their calendar since the schedule came out.
We had to suffer through 20 years of Patriots dominance in the AFC east. It was always the same story, the division went through Foxborough. Thankfully Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay and opened the door for the other three teams in the division. Unfortunately for Miami fans the team from upstate New York took a stronghold on the east.
The Dolphins have been competitive with the Bills. The Phins split the regular season matchups last season and lost a very close game in Orchard Park in the wildcard round of the playoffs.
So what’s my point? If the Dolphins lose this weekend on the road in Buffalo to fall to 3-1 that won’t be the end of the world. It’s only one game, but if Miami wants to take the next step in their evolution, this is the type of game they need to win.
A win in week four is by no means a clincher of any type, but it would start to set the path for the Dolphins to finally claim the AFC East. What’s at stake?
- Miami already has three conference wins with wins over the Chargers, Patriots, and Broncos. A win over the Bills would make four and help strengthen any playoff tiebreakers that could come into play later in the year.
- Miami is also 1-0 in the AFC East, beating New England in week two. A win over Buffalo would give Miami two division wins as well as give Buffalo their second division loss as Buffalo fell to the NY Jets in week one.
- A psychological win. Players in the NFL are at the pinnacle of the athletic mountain. Most have proven they have what it takes psychologically, but these guys are also human. The Dolphins haven’t won in Buffalo since the 2016 season. Going into Orchard Park and knocking off the latest AFC East bully, in their house would undoubtedly provide a psychological boost to this year’s team.
I really think this year’s version of the Miami Dolphins is different. Mike McDaniel has this offense firing on all cylinders. The defense has been improving every week. Look for Miami to go into Buffalo and pull off a huge division win 31 - 24.