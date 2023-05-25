Jaelan Phillips image has some Miami Dolphins fans changing their desktop image
By Brian Miller
Since becoming a Miami Dolphins player, Jaelan Phillips has gained a lot of fans. Over his short NFL career, he has turned heads with his work ethic and his play on the field.
Phillips looks to be everything and more that the Dolphins want. He is showing similar traits that Jason Taylor showed early in his Hall of Fame career. That being said, there isn't much to see during non-contact training and the Dolphins spent this week doing some OTA work.
There may not have been any big tackles or sacks caught on camera but one Dolphins photographer caught a picture of Phillips that has since gone viral and has many Dolphins fans changing their desktop screens and their phone wallpaper.
Oh the comments!
While much of social media has become quite the cesspool of hate and vitriol, sometimes, it proves to be entertaining and honestly, the replies have pretty much been just that.
Both Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones reacted with "Urine tests incoming."
You can use your imagination with what some of the other fans are saying about the image, especially some of our lady fans.
If there is one thing anyone can say is that dude is in great shape. Phillips is a gym rat and he loves working out. It isn't the first time he has been shown shirtless in a Miami Dolphins image or promotion and I can say that even my non-football loving wife was standing over my shoulder asking..."who's that?"
Miami Dolphins fans universally are hoping that Phillips will continue to develop more than just his pecs and abs but his football play and all indicatiions are that he will indeed do just that. Phillips is going to be a player Miami will continue to build around. One of the defensive corp players.