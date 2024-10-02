Dolphins dealt worst-case injury scenario with star pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins face the most critical game of their 2024 season. After starting the year 1-3, they will now play the New England Patriots without their best pass rusher.
In fact, the news for Miami and for Phillips couldn't get any worse. Phillips will miss the entire 2024 season with a knee injury. The star defensive end took to social media to announce the news.
This will be the second year in a row that Phillips has been sidelined with season-ending injury.
If there is any good news regarding the Dolphins' defensive end woes, it has to be the re-emergence of Emmanuel Ogbah, who is playing more like he did when he got his big contract extension. Ogbah played well last season for the Dolphins, but his contract was too much given the Dolphins' salary cap situation. Miami brought Ogbah back when Shaq Barrett opted to retire just prior to training camp after the Dolphins signed him this past offseason. So far, he has delivered.
Dolphins keep getting bad news when it comes to Jaelan Phillips
After spending the offseason working to overcome his Achilles injury, Phillips played with a brace on his knee against the Tennessee Titans. After he re-injured the knee, he was seen slamming his helmet into the ground on the sidelines. He refused to go to the medical tent and stood stoically until the medical staff took him to the locker room where he was ruled out.
Without Phillips on the field, the Dolphins' defense started to get gashed by the Titans' overpowering offensive line. Miami's defense did not look good against Tennessee, and the roster holes are starting to show quite clearly. Phillips' absence is simply more of the same for a team that continues to get decimated by injuries.
If the Dolphins lose on Sunday to the Patriots, their season could be all but mathematically over. They will have a bye week the following weekend.