Jaelan Phillips out Sunday for the Miami Dolphins and the news isn't good for Cracraft either
The Miami Dolphins will not have their top DE when the face the Bills on Sunday with Jaelan Phillips officially ruled out by Mike McDaniel.
By Brian Miller
Two weeks ago, Jaelan Phillips pulled an oblique muscle and missed the Patriots game. He played last week against the Broncos but didn't look to be as quick. This week, he won't see the field at all.
Head coach Mike McDaniel has officially ruled out Phillips playing on Sunday which makes Andrew Van Ginkel a key part of the Dolphins defense. Without Phillips against the Patriots, AVG played very well off the edge but against the Bills, he will need to be better.
Phillips' timeline to recover may get an extension after this week. The Dolphins play the Giants and Panthers in the next two games and Miami may sit him to fully heal.
Phillips isn't the only player dealing with an injury. Miami placed River Cracraft on IR with a shoulder injury and Erik Ezukanma has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. It is unclear what he is dealing with specifically.
The Dolphins did get Jaylen Waddle back this week after he cleared the concussion protocol. With Cracraft and Ezukanma now out for a little while, we should see more of Robbie Chosen and Cedric Wilson, Jr.
Miami has deep WRs and this week Braxton Berrios could take over more of a role on offense given the injury's to the WR unit.
Back on defense, Emmanuel Ogbah has been playing good of late and should see increased time with Phillips out. It isn't an ideal situation but the Dolphins defense has played well without Phillips in the lineup. It would be great to have him but at this point getting him healthy is the primary goal.