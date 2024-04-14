Jaelan Phillips' proclamation could effect Miami Dolphins draft plans but it shouldn't
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost Jaelan Phillips to a Black Friday Achille's injury in New York. Now, he may be back sooner than thought.
Recently, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Phillips said he plans to be ready to go for the season. If Phillips' proclamation is accurate, it would put him on pace for a 9-month recovery for an injury that typically takes a full year.
Phillips is defying the odds with his recovery and has attacked is rehab like a Jets quarterback but is 9 months, healthy or not too soon? The Dolphins need to consider this when the 2024 NFL Draft begins later this month.
Miami is reportedly interested in drafting an edge rusher and that makes sense given the injury to Phillips as well as the ACL injury to Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins roster is rather thin at the position. With Phillips declaring he will be ready, the Dolphins have to weigh his confidence against skipping the position early.
Many see the Dolphins adding Jared Verse in round one and there are other options at the position including Chop Robinson. What the Dolphins need to do is stick to their plans regardless of whether Phillips is expected to be healthy or not. Why? Phillips plays on one side of the line and Miami is still quite empty on the other.
The Dolphins' lack of DE help is serious enough to believe the Dolphins will prioritize the position in the draft early and there is no reason for the Dolphins to not take a DE in round one, no matter what Phillips believes his timetable is.