Jaelan Phillips to miss Miami Dolphins game again, leading the inactive list
Jaelan Phillips will once again be out for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as he deals with a back issue. He will join a few others on this weeks inactive list.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are less than an hour from kick off and that means it is time for the inactive list against the Giants.
With Jaelan Phillips out, the Dolphins will get more Andrew Van Ginkel off the edge and that also means more Emmanuel Ogbah. Hopefully, Bradley Chubb can make an impact this week.
Phillips is the only player this week that truly stands out after Terron Armstead was placed on IR this week.
First the good news, Connor Williams is active today and should start over Liam Eichenberg.
Kelvin Joseph it taking up the weekly Noah Igbinoghene inactive mantle as he will be on the list again this week. Joseph was traded to the Dolphins at the final cut deadline straight up for Miami's former first round pick.
Defensive tackle Brandon Pili will sit this week out along with newly added WR Chase Claypool. There isn't much surprise about Claypool given the fact he joined the team this week and has had no time to get acclimated to the roster.
At running back, Salvon Ahmed will sit out as well. This too is only a marginal surprise but given the play so far of Chris Brooks, Ahmed is the lower of the two now.
Lastly, Skylar Thompson will sit out as the third emergency QB as he has all year.
For the Giants, Saquon Barkley will miss this week which is good news for the Dolphins defense. He will be joined by Safety Gervarrius Owens, LB Michah McFadden, center John Michael Schmitz, guard Shane Lemieux, tackle Andrew Thomas, and DL Jordan Riley.
The Dolphins are facing a banged up Giants team this week and the Dolphins defense needs to step up and make plays against a team that has a problem protecting their QB.