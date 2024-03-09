Jake Bailey's two-year deal can reach up to $5 million as he returns to the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are making Jake Bailey a rich man, again. After one season with the team, Miami is bringing the punter back for two more years.
It has been reported that Bailey will rejoin the Dolphins on a two-year deal that will pay him $2.1 million per season with upwards of $5 million achievable through incentives. The decision to bring back Bailey has many fans thinking, "What are the Dolphins thinking?"
It's a good question as Bailey wasn't as consistent as many fans had hoped for last year but apparently, the Dolphins feel good enough to not only sign him to an extension but use valuable cap space they don't readily have to bring him back. The Dolphins could have signed an undrafted free agent for the league minimum and likely had the same results.
In 2023, Bailey punted 53 times for an average of 45.7 yards. The Dolphins gave up 207 yards in returns for a net yard average of 40.7. Three of his punts were touchbacks and 20 were placed inside the 20. His longest was 66 yards.
In his four previous seasons, all with the Patriots, Bailey averaged better than last season in two of those four years.
Bailey isn't horrible but there is nothing that truly stands out as being a player that Miami couldn't replace with someone else. One has to wonder if his holding for field goals didn't play into the decision at least a little.
Regardless, the news isn't what Dolphins fans were expecting and it will be interesting to see how the numbers crunch once they are released. The guaranteed money will be where the focus of his contract should be. The next question is will the Dolphins bother to bring in competition this training camp?