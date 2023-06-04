Jake Bailey will face competition for the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster after UDFA signing
By Brian Miller
After spending time in the Bill Belichick doghouse, Jake Bailey is looking to turn his career around and stick it to his former team and coach.
Jake Bailey - Punter - entering 5th NFL season
- History
Jake Bailey was another surprise draft pick by the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick. He was taken in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bailey was the punter for every game from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, he missed 8 games which led to his doghouse stay. Belichick didn't think Bailey was hurt as much as he said, a back injury, and suspended him later in the season which negated guaranteed portions of his contract.
Bailey had signed a new deal in 2021 after a first team All Pro season. With the rescinded guarantees and contract, Bailey became a free agent who joined the Dolphins this past March. He has an NFLPA filed grievance against the Patriots for lost money.
- Last season
In 2022, Bailey missed 8 games and finished the year suspended. He punted 37 times in 2022 for 1,557 yards with a 42.1 average, his lowest of his four seasons in the NFL. he also kicked off.
- Salary situation
$1.09 million on a one year deal. Releasing him would count the full deal as dead money with no savings.
- 2023 Preview
Despite his guaranteed contract, Bailey is not guaranteed a roster spot. Miami signed Michael Turk as an undrafted free agent and while the money is not a factor, game play, consistency, and health will be. The Dolphins need to make sure that the back problems Bailey had in 2022 are not going to continue.
Bailey is not guaranteed a roster spot and as such, the punting job could be an interesting competition all off-season.