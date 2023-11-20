Jalen Ramsey has become the new face of the Miami Dolphins defense
Miami Dolphins got a crucial victory after the interception made by Jalen Ramsey on the last play of the game.
The Miami Dolphins won their game against the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 and it was sealed by Jalen Ramsey's end zone interception. Although the Dolphin's offensive performance wasn't sharp, the defense coached by Vic Fangio took the challenge and kept the team on the winning side. It is the first time this season that the Dolphins defeated a .500 team.
There is a player who needs more recognition because of the plays he made. This man is none other than Jalen Ramsey. After getting injured in the first week of training camp, he got back on the field in week eight against the Patriots.
Every Miami fan will remember the last play of this game. That interception made by Jalen Ramsey, saved the Dolphins victory when he jumped and caught the ball.
In the press conference, Ramsey said he was fine after the last interception and didn't pick up an injury. He landed on the ball as he came down in the end zone.
After the game, Mike McDaniel spoke about Ramsey's game:
"I'm hoping they throw at him. Both interceptions were out of control in difficult level. "- Mike McDaniel
Even Tyreek Hill said this after the Raiders game:
" He's the best corner in the league"- Tyreek Hill
Remember that Jalen Ramsey joined the Dolphins via trade from the LA Rams in March of this year.
Here are some overall stats from the defense
- 52 tackles total - 38 solo tackles by the defense
- 7 tackles by Xavien Howard and Jerome Baker - tied for the team lead
- 3 total interceptions - 2 by Ramsey