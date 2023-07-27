Jalen Ramsey news is not good but not horrible for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost Jalen Ramsey to a knee injury at training camp day two but the sky isn't falling despite needed surgery. He could be back this year.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not know how long Jalen Ramsey will be out but he will miss the start of the season and that at least is some good news.
UPDATE: Ramsey's knee injury is being reported as a meniscus tear.
The Dolphins don't really need Ramsey to be on the practice field and it is good that if he was going to be injured that it would come on the 2nd day of camp giving him more than a month before the season actually starts.
After having an MRI today, Ramsey's injury will require surgery but there is no ACL tear. The Dolphins have not made any public comments on the matter and the news is coming from Adam Schefter.
The timeline is expected to 6-8 weeks on the low end of the spectrum but the Dolphins would be smart to play this smart and let him sit it out a little longer. Starting the season on IR and coming back mid-season isn't a bad thing.
Once the surgery is complete, more information should be known about the recovery time.
Overall, the news could have been a lot worse. With Ramsey now sidelined, the outside job is rookie Cam Smith's to lose. Nik Needham is on the PuP list so it will be a competition between Smith and Kader Kohou in all likelihood. Kohou played well for the Dolphins last season.
Miami started out with bad luck at cornerback last year losing Trill Williams early in camp and never getting Byron Jones back from his injury. Hopefully the Dolphins troubles will end with Ramsey.