Jalen Ramsey reminds Dolphins fans that a restructure is not a pay cut
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey was one of four Miami Dolphins players to restructure their contract on Monday. Now, he is letting fans know what that means.
After telling fans on X that a Christian Wilkins/Maxx Crosby duo was going to be crazy, he took to X today to thank fans for thanking him on his restructure.
Ramsey is 100% correct in this. There is no paycut and in fact, the player is getting more money out of the deal. In most cases, guaranteed money is converted a signing bonus that can then be spread out over the life of a contract. More money could be guaranteed to reduce the base salary, thus spreaing it out over the life of the contract.
The players lose nothing, even if they are released in another year or two. The team, however, does lose out. At some point in the next couple of years, these restructured deals will come with a price. When the contracts are up or a player is released, that money goes onto the cap immediately. That creates a spending problem.
Chris Grier and cap guru Brandon Shore do a good job of getting contracts done that benefit the team but they also tend to overpay average players and kick money down the road. Eventually, it all comes back to them.
In the case of Ramsey, he spells it out pretty clearly. The players are getting their money, all of it, if not a little more sometimes. It's why most players take the restructured deals.