Jalen Ramsey thinks what we all think about a Christian Wilkins Maxx Crosby defensive line
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins on Monday, lost Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in the first two hours of free agency's legal tampering period.
The move by the Raiders will put two of the NFL's top personalities, or at the very least the craziest personalities on the same defensive line. It wasn't something that was missed by Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey is completely right. The Raiders' top two front defenders are going to be "crazy." Wilkins is trading in his Zach Seiler bromance for what could develop into one of the best duos in the league.
Crosby is a big personality and one of the best players in the NFL. The Raiders' defense has not been able to sustain success with Crosby running the front alone. That won't be the case now.
The Raiders are getting a very good talent in Wilkins but they are paying him a lot of money with the hopes that he will become more than what he has been with the Dolphins. Wilkins has been a vocal leader on the defense and one of the biggest cheerleaders on the team. Now, he will bring that energy to the Raiders where Crosby's own energy is going to mix well.
The Raiders are still a long way from competing in the AFC West that is dominated by the Chiefs. While Wilkins will make them better, the Raiders offense is the bigger problem and Wilkins' will not bring the Raider defense to a level that can overcome offensive deficiencies.
Still, even as an outsider, the on-field antics of both Wilkins and Crosby will be something to watch over the next couple of seasons regardless of how the team performs week-to-week.