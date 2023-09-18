Jason Sanders is eventually going to cost the Miami Dolphins a victory
Miami Dolphins fans no longer have faith in kicker Jason Sanders and after Sunday night, there is reason for the team to worry as well.
By Brian Miller
In the span of two weeks, Jason Sanders has missed an extra point, missed a field goal, and had a kick blocked. To be fair, the blocked kick was not his fault but it clearly weighed on his mind when he missed from 50 later in the game.
Sanders has been inconsistent for a few years now and it is something no one really wants to talk about. So far, his missed kicks haven't hurt the team. Not this year and not last year but that will change. The Dolphins need him to be accurate and reliable and right now, he just isn't.
Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel are not likely going to give up on him this year, not when he is making over $3 million but his future with the team should be in doubt if it isn't already.
Money isn't a problem for the Dolphins but paying a kicker $3.6 million with very little to recoup if released isn't great. Next year, the Dolphins will be out only $800k on a $4.1 million deal. The chances of Sanders coming back next year will be dependant on how the rest of his 2023 season goes.
For now, he has a job but the Dolphins can't afford to continually give him chances outside of the 50. In the last two seasons, he has attempted 6 FGs over 50 yards. He has made four of them, two in each season. This year he is off to a 0-1 start. Last year he missed four extra point attempts and already has one on his resume this year.
Maybe it is time for the Dolphins to start looking at the free agent market. Not to sign anyone just yet but to at least keep their options open.