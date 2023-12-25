Jason Sanders kicks the Miami Dolphins into the playoffs!
The Miami Dolphins have locked up a playoff spot by beating the Cowboys on the leg of Jason Sanders.
By Brian Miller
Jason Sanders kicked five field goals including a personal record and the final game clincher with 2 seconds left in the game. Miami has clinched a playoff birth.
Today's game was a defensive showcase for both teams. The Dolphins came to play and kept the Dallas Cowboys down most of the day while the Cowboys kept Miami's offense from reaching the end zone.
What the Cowboys couldn't do was keep Jason Sanders from kicking three 50 plus field goals including his career long, 57. When Miami needed him the most, Sanders again proved pure and split the uprights to give the Dolphins a two point victory as time expired.
Tua had a good but not great game. Given the pressure from the Cowboys, Tua got rid of the ball a lot quicker than he probably would have liked but when the game was on the line, Tua came through and led his team down the field needing a field goal to win.
While this game may not silence a lot of the naysayers, it was a huge victory that now sets up one of the biggest games of the season in the AFC. A trip to Baltimore with the winner taking a final week hold on the top seed in the AFC.
There is so much to digest from today's game and after the adrenaline starts to taper we can look more in depth at what went right and what went wrong but we know one thing for sure, the Miami Dolphins will be playing another game this year with a chance to make a run toward a potential Super Bowl appearance.
If Jason Sanders doesn't win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL has a big problem!
Merry Christmas Miami Dolphins fans, the Dolphins have made the playoffs, three weeks before the season comes to an end!