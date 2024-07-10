Jaylen Waddle broke down his top plays from 2023 and they're glorious
By Brian Miller
In 2023, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had some great plays that people are still talking about. Luckily, he was kind enough to break down his favorite moments. One of them in particular came against an AFC East rival, only making things better.
His double move against the Jets was a thing of beauty. Waddle called his touchdown against Gang Green at Hard Rock Stadium one of his best plays of the season. The long pass from Tua Tagovailoa was perfectly thrown and Waddle left the coverage far behind him.
Jaylen Waddle will be ready to make more noise against the Jets this season
The play is enough to get fans hyped up for the start of training camp, but the itch for the start of the regular season already has many people pacing back and forth. The long offseason, which is actually quite shorter than it used to be, is almost coming to an end. The Dolphins will report to camp in a couple of weeks. Rookies and first year players will report first and then NFL veterans will join them not too long after.
Waddle will be ready to go after getting a big pay increase this past offseason. Tyreek Hill is looking to get more money as well, but he is taking a soft approach and letting the Dolphins figure out other players first. Clearly, Tagovailoa is the top priority for Chris Grier and Brandon Shore leading up to camp.
Miami would like to have a deal done by late July, but it is looking more likely as something that neither side is ready to budge on. Until the Tua situation is figured out, the Dolphins won't be doing much in terms of adding other players to the roster or extending their own players, including Hill. As for Waddle, he was taken care of and he's now ready to back his monster extension with strong play in '24.