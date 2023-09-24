Is Jaylen Waddle playing today? (Latest injury update for Broncos vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 3)
The latest injury update for Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle.
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Dolphins will be down a key piece of their offense in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, as receiver Jaylen Waddle has been ruled out with a concussion.
Waddle suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the New England Patriots and has yet to clear protocol to return to game action.
Jaylen Waddle injury status for Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos
Waddle has been ruled out for Week 3 against the Broncos due to a concussion.
Best Miami Dolphins prop bet with Jaylen Waddle out in Week 3
Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown scorer
I’m shocked that we’re getting Tyreek Hill at near even money to find the end zone in Week 3, especially with Waddle out.
The star Miami wideout has three scores in his first two games of the season, and he should get plenty of looks in this game since Miami doesn’t have a third receiver that would be as big of a threat as Waddle.
The Broncos gave up 35 points to Washington in Week 2, so don’t be shocked if this high-powered Miami offense has a big game on Sunday.
Jaylen Waddle injury history
This is the first time in Waddle’s career that he’s been ruled out due to injury. He’s dealt with injuries before but has never been forced to miss a game.
When is Jaylen Waddle coming back?
Waddle’s next chance to return to action will be in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. He’ll need to be through concussion protocol and cleared to return to action.
Miami Dolphins next 5 opponents
- Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 1
- New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8
- Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 22
- New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 29
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Salvon Ahmed – doubtful, groin
- Terron Armstead – questionable, back/ankle/knee
- Elijah Campbell – questionable, knee
- Raekwon Davis – questionable, wrist
- Julian Hill – questionable, ankle
- Jaylen Waddle – out, concussion
- Tyler Kroft – questionable, back
- Jaelan Phillips – questionable, back
Denver Broncos injury report
- Frank Clark – out, hip
- Justin Simmons – out, hip
- Mike Purcell – questionable, ankle
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.