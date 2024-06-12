Jaylen Waddle quote on playing with Odell Beckham Jr. will fire up Dolphins fans
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is still learning the ins and outs of the NFL. He has a big shiny new contract that made him a wealthy man and he has two incredible veteran wide receivers that will continue to help him develop.
By NFL terms, Waddle is experienced, but by life terms he is still a kid learning about life. On the field, Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr. will help him grow in both areas. Waddle has had two years with Hill, but what does he think about OBJ now also being in town? He spoke with Forbes about all of it.
Jaylen Waddle is fired up to be playing with Odell Beckham Jr. in Miami
"It's going to be great for the team. Growing up, I watched him (Beckham) and Tyreek. So to team along with them, it's crazy. I know the younger me would be so excited. But Odell is going to bring that swag to the team and he's going to make a lot of plays for us."- Jaylen Waddle
It will be important for the chemistry of the offense not to be disrupted, and some fans are worried that OBJ, a diva receiver in the past, could upset that balance in the locker room. So far, that hasn't been the case, and OBJ has spoken about his role in Miami.
He knows that his days as a top No. 1 WR on a team are behind him. What we don't know yet is how the Dolphins plan to use him on the field. Will he spot Hill or Waddle so they can get breaks? Will he play outside with Waddle moving inside or will it be Beckham in the slot?
There is plenty to work out over the course of the next several months prior to the season starting but for now, the good news is Waddle knows there is another weapon on the Dolphins offense he's excited to see what Beckham can do catching balls from Tua Tagovailoa moving forward.