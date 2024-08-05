Jaylen Waddle sees a big difference in Ethan Bonner but not the one you'd think
By Brian Miller
In 2023, Ethan Bonner was an undrafted rookie who was hoping to stick with the team as a potential practice squad player. Instead, he played in two games and recorded a pass deflection. Now, he is hoping to make the Miami Dolphins' final 53.
Bonner, according to camp reports from fans and some in the media, has looked good so far through training camp, but it was the comments from Jaylen Waddle that may have the brighter light shining on his chances.
Adam Stites of USA Today Sports reported last week that Waddle has been impressed with Bonner's offseason, with the wideout saying, "Bonner probably has had like the craziest jump from I think any player last year, in my opinion."
Ethan Bonner is turning heads for the Miami Dolphins at camp
That is solid praise from one of the Dolphins' top wide receivers, who typically torches the Dolphins secondary, especially the younger guys. Bonner falls into that category and is giving coaches a reason to say his name.
Waddle also told the media, "He obviously knows he can run, so he can stay hip-to-hip with anyone, and he's playing with confidence out there." Waddle concluded by telling the media that he told Bonner, "You're getting us better."
Now, Bonner has to continue showcasing what he can do. He will have three preseason games to convince Anthony Weaver and his position coach that he deserves a role on the defense. While Bonner seems to be progressing well, it has been quieter on the Cam Smith front.
The second-year player is working to get better, but he hasn't been in the news much due to a summer injury. Smith is going to try and work his way back as soon as possible, but a recent update from Mike McDaniel made it seem unknown when he'll be fully ready. Hopefully, he can get close to 100 percent soon.