Jaylen Waddle steps up as the Miami Dolphins prove they can function without Tyreek Hill.
We learned a few things from the Miami Dolphins pounding of the New York Jets.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins can run a conventional, boring offense if they need too.
The Miami Dolphins ran some of their unique play-action plays and they really loved that pitch to Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane where Tua pitches it in that awkward-looking manner.
But to me, the Dolphins ran a pretty conventional offense, or their version of a conventional offense. They passed it 26 times and ran it 28 times. Sure, that balance was mostly due to the Jets not putting up much of a fight but even before the game was over when Jaylen Waddle reminded everyone of just how good he is when you decide to get him the ball, the Dolphins were running it. They didn't run for big yardage, but it grinded the Jets' defense just enough to allow Tua to get the ball out very comfortably.
It's this style of offense, one that isn't looking to wow anybody that will be needed at some point in the next few games against stiffer competition when the momentum is not on the Dolphin's side. A boring, steady dose of runs and high-percentage pass plays that only get about 5-6 a clip takes the energy out of teams. McDaniel needs to hold on to this scheme, tweak it for that particular opponent but not lose sight of its effectiveness.