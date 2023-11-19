Jeff Wilson a surprise inactive for the Miami Dolphins against the Raiders
The Miami Dolphins have released their inactive list for today's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jeff Wilson will not play.
By Brian Miller
Jeff Wilson, Jr. will not play today against the Raiders as he headlines the list of inactive for the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Wilson is a bit of a surprise but the return of De'Von Achane should mean more reps for the rookie as he spells Raheem Mostert who will handle the starting job.
Wilson did not appear on the team's injury report this week so it appears that he will be a healthy scratch barring something that may have happened within the last 24 hours. Wilson being inactive means that Salvon Ahmed will get the nod over Wilson this week on the active roster.
The Miami Dolphins will also be without speedy return specialist and slot receiver Braxton Berrios against the Raiders. Berrios was close to playing but Miami opted to rest him. He has been dealing with a slight hamstring issue.
Robert Hunt was ruled out earlier in the week and it is no surprise that Chase Claypool will miss a couple of weeks at minimum following a small bye-week surgery on his knee.
Rounding out the inactive list for the Dolphins, Skylar Thompson will again be the emergency-3 QB, offensive lineman Robert Jones is inactive leading Liam Eichenberg to start at right guard, and Durham Smythe will miss today's game as well. Smythe was limited in practice dealing with an ankle injury. Jones is nursing a knee injury.
For the Raiders, LBs Jaylon Smith and Amari Burney are out, center Hroniss Grasu and OT Kolton Miller will miss today's game. DTs Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera will also be out. Brian Hoyer is the emergency-3 QB.