Jeff Wilson, Jr. looks to give Miami Dolphins running game another boost in 2023
By Brian Miller
Jeff Wilson, Jr. was a pleasant surprise in 2023. He joined the Miami Dolphins midway through the season and showed the burst and vision that Miami lacked on offense.
Jeff Wilson, Jr. - Running back - Entering his 6th NFL season
- History
An undrafted running back out of North Texas college, Wilson entered the league in 2018 with the 49ers. He eventually landed on the team's practice squad. He eventually started 2 of his six games for the 49ers.
Mike McDaniel's knowledge of Wilson was a big reason the Dolphins pursued him at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Miami brought Wilson to the team for a 5th round draft pick despite Wilson being on his final year of his contract.
- Last season
After splitting time between the 49ers and the Dolphins, Wilson finished with 84 rushes for 392 yards and three rushing touchdowns in eight games for the Dolphins. He also added one receiving score on 12 receptions.
Wilson was a quality addition to a running back room that lacked pop early in the season.
- Salary situation
$2.2 million salary cap hit, $2.6 million dead money if traded or released, $442K savings.
- 2023 Preview
Wilson should see a bigger workload in 2023 if he can remain healthy. His 2022 season was hindered by injuries later in the season. In 2023, he should see the bulk of the carries as he splits time with Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane.
Wilson's ability to play in the passing game as a blocker, receiver, and in the running game is beneficial to McDaniel who should be able to find more uses for him in 2023. Last year was a small sample given the injury and the half season of work.