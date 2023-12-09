Jerome Baker lands on IR after Miami Dolphins sign Calvin Munson off Patriots PS
The season for LB Jerome Baker may effectively be over with the Miami Dolphins after he lands on IR.
By Brian Miller
The knee injury that landed Jerome Baker off the field during last weekends Miami Dolphins victory will now sideline him at least for 4 weeks. Baker heading to IR.
The Dolphins placed Jerome Baker on IR today which now leaves him out of the next four weeks of football. His 21-day practice window will open the week of Miami's game against the Bills in the final week of the season. The door for the playoffs remains open.
Miami has only two remaining IR designated to return slots left. They have been hit pretty hard by nagging injuries this year.
To replace Baker on the roster, Miami signed LB Calvin Munson off the Patriots practice squad. Munson, a six-year NFL veteran, has appeared in only three games this season for New England. He entered the league in 2017, undrafted, with the Giants.
Munson is no stranger to the Dolphins. He played with Miami in 2019 and 2020 and part of the 2021 season before heading to the Patriots after four games. In his career, he has 7 total starts in 46 games.
This stint with Miami will see Munson providing linebacker depth with Duke Riley taking over the starting job from Baker.
Fans are not surprised by the decision to put Baker on IR. Initially, it seemed as though he may avoid the designation and Mike McDaniel had told reporters he didn't think the injury would be season-ending. It isn't yet but losing him for four weeks hurts.
The Dolphins host the Titans this Monday night and then the Jets and Cowboys before traveling to Baltimore.