Jets vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 15
A full betting preview for the Miami Dolphins' Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets.
By Jovan Alford
The Miami Dolphins' pursuit for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs took a major hit on Monday night as they lost 28-27 to the Tennessee Titans. Along with the loss, Miami is also worried about the health of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who suffered an ankle injury on Monday night.
If Hill is out for Sunday and an extended period, the Dolphins could be in trouble, but he did return to the game in spurts after the first half injury. Miami will try to bounce back against the upset-minded Jets on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins opened as 12.5-point home favorites over the Jets, but that number has moved to 8.5.
Below, we will break down this AFC East battle and give our best bet!
Jets vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in New York’s last eight games
- Miami is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. AFC East opponents
- The Dolphins are 7-0 straight up in their last seven home games against the Jets
Jets vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Jets Injury Report
- Carter Warren - OT - Questionable
- Jason Brownlee - WR - Questionable
- Zach Wilson - QB - Questionable
- Max Mitchell - OT - Questionable
- Wes Schweitzer - G - IR
Dolphins Injury Report
- Jevon Holland - S - Questionable
- Robert Hunt - OT - Questionable
- Terron Armstead - OT - Questionable
- Tyreek Hill - WR - Questionable
- DeShon Elliott - S - Questionable
Jets vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 17
- Game Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jets Record: 5-8
- Dolphins Record: 9-4
Jets vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
New York Jets
Zach Wilson: Wilson had his best game in a Jets uniform after being demoted last month for Tim Boyle. The former first-round pick looked like the quarterback we saw coming out of BYU in last week’s dominating win over the Texans. Wilson completed 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilson has now thrown for 200-plus yards in four out of his last five games. He didn’t play in the Jets’ first matchup against the Dolphins on Black Friday, but he has a prime chance on Sunday to hand Miami another loss.
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill: The superstar wide receiver suffered an ankle injury in Monday night’s upset loss to the Titans. However, Hill battled through the injury, racking up four receptions (five targets) for 61 yards. The Dolphins hope he doesn’t miss any time because the offense looks completely different without Hill on the field. This season, Hill has 97 receptions for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
When these AFC East rivals played each other on Black Friday, the Dolphins dominated the Jets 34-13 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets didn’t have any answers for Miami’s offense, which produced 395 total yards and was 11-of-16 on third down.
As for the Jets, the Dolphins’ defense held their ground attack to 29 yards and forced Tim Boyle into two interceptions. The Jets’ running game found some life last week against the Texans (79 yards and a touchdown), but I still don’t see it being a big factor on Sunday.
Something else to remember is that the Jets have lost their last two road games, where they only scored 18 total points. Wilson was the starter in both games, so Jets fans will wait to see what he can do for an encore. Finally, the Dolphins should’ve won last night, but they played with their food and got burned.
Without Tyreek Hill on the field, things get harder on Tua Tagovailoa, who also struggled in Monday night’s loss. If the Dolphins’ running game can’t make substantial progress against this Jets’ defense (131.8 rushing yards per game allowed), I could see this game being closer than the spread indicates. Therefore, since we don’t know much about Hill’s availability for Sunday, I’ll lean towards the UNDER.
