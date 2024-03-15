Jonathan Harris was not tendered by the Broncos so the Dolphins are adding him
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are once again adding a defensive lineman to their roster in free agency.
After watching Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis leave in the early hours of free agency's tampering period, Miami has become hellbent on adding DTs so Zach Sieler doesn't feel alone.
This time around, Jonathan Harris will be joining the team according to reports.
Harris has been with the Broncos since 2019, An undrafted free agent, Harris spent two games with the Bears before joining the Broncos where he saw three games. In 2023, Harris was active for all 17 games and started five.
Capable of playing both defensive tackle and defensive end, Harris will join MIami's initial camp rotation at the position. Harris' deal is for one year. He was a restricted free agent and the Broncos opted not to re-sign him.
It's unclear if the Dolphins believe he can be a rotational player or if he is a training camp body that is trying out. The Dolphins need edge rushers due to losing both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to late-season injuries last year.
Harris is a project and maybe the Dolphins can get him going. Last season he posted 46 tackles, the best of his still-young career.
The Dolphins did lose another two players. Cedrick Wilson, Jr. is signing a two-year deal with the Saints and Deshon Elliot has left for the Steelers.
The Dolphins have not made any roster moves to help their WR unit which currently consists of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as returning starters and Erik Ezukanma and a couple of other developmental players.