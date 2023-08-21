Jonathan Taylor now officially allowed to find a trade partner, enter the Miami Dolphins rumors
The Miami Dolphins have been linked to just about every NFL RB this off-season and now, there is a new/not new face on the market. Jonathan Taylor. Officially.
By Brian Miller
The last few days have seen a lot of rumors start to swirl about the Miami Dolphins interest in making a deal for Jonathan Taylor and now, those rumors might start to get a little hotter.
According to Adam Schefter, Taylor has officially been given permission to seek a trade away from the Colts for greener pastures. Naturally, the Dolphins are going to come up in conversations.
Why you shouldn't buy into the rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins interest in Jonathan Taylor.
Yes, it would be hard to pass on Taylor but in all reality, Taylor has had one exceptional season in the NFL and has been banged up the last two seasons. Is that worth the risk for a big trade?
Taylor's stock has taken a hit because of those injuries but the compensation for Taylor may not be what the Colts hope to get and in reality, a mid-round conditional pick is likely where the needle lands should Taylor actually get moved.
There is always a team that will be willing to give up draft picks or a combination of picks and players so the Colts will likely hold out as long as they can before moving him for a minimal gain. The problem for the Colts is they have let every other NFL team no they have almost zero interest in bringing him back next year and Taylor doesn't want to go back.
Adding to all of this is the salary that Taylor wants. It is the core of the entire issue with the Colts. If the Colts ponied up the money that Taylor wants, he would stick around Indianapolis but he wants to get paid.
This is important because whatever team makes a move for Taylor will have to deal with the possibility of Taylor leaving after the season. That drives the compensation down considerably. Especially if the two sides can't get a deal done.
For Chris Grier, this is another one of those situations where he could easily part with a 3rd or maybe even a 4th round pick but he isn't about to unload a boatload of cash that right now he doesn't have and at the expense of a future that is going to see a considerable amount of roster turnover as early as 2024 (check back at 7:30 am tomorrow for what might lie ahead).
So will the Dolphins make this move that could potentially make them a big runaway winner? No, they won't. It was easy to see Dalvin Cook as a solution but Miami wouldn't budge off their numbers and it isn't likey they have seen enough from Taylor to break their own bank or for Grier to come off the pedestool he stands on when it comes to running back salaries.
The Dolphins have maintained they are perfectly content with their current RB room and Taylor's availability isn't going to change that...no matter the compensation.