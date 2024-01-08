Kansas City here we come, Miami Dolphins lose AFC East to the Bills
The Miami Dolphins led for three quarters but they couldn't hold on and in the process, they lost the AFC East.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins regular season has come to a close and it wasn't what they were hoping for. Now, the second season starts.
Miami couldn't overcome more injuries against the Bills. Andrew Van Ginkel went out with a foot injury, Cameron Goode was taken off the field on a cart and the Dolphins simply didn't have enough edge rushing players left to keep Josh Allen on his heels.
In the end, when it mattered the most, Tua Tagovailoa couldn't get it done and instead turned it over. The Bills continue to own the Dolphins.
With the loss, the Dolphins surrendered the AFC East to the Bills. Miami was at the top of the AFC East the entire season. They are now the 6th seed in the AFC.
Miami was in control of an extremely tight game. The Dolphins led by seven and their defense was keeping the Bills out of the end zone. A punt by Miami looked to pin the Bills inside the ten but the returner was able to split the Dolphins defense and ran 96 yards for the game-tying score.
The Dolphins couldn't move the ball upfield on the next drive but the Bills were able to get downfield and take their first lead of the game. Miami's offense simply couldn't get the momentum back.
In the 2nd half, Mike McDaniel once again abandoned the run early and errant throws by Tua Tagovailoa kept Miami in long situations. The Dolphins punted four times in a row in the 2nd half and simply couldn't overcome their own mistakes.
Miami was able to make a huge 4th and one stop on their own side of the field with 2:00 minutes left in the game but after moving the ball past the 50, Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception that ended the game and any chance of ending a 15-year drought of winning the AFC East.
Next week the Dolphins will play in Kansas City where early weather forecasts call for temperatures in the 10's. The game will be played at 8:00 on Saturday and will be on NBC/Peacock.
The game brings a fantastic season to a disappointing end. Miami won 11 regular seasons games but since they lost to the Titans, they split the remaining four.