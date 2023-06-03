Keion Crossen looks to continue his NFL career in 2023 for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Keion Crossen has been around the NFL for five seasons and in 2023, he hopes to make it six, and 2nd consecutive with the Miami Dolphins.
Keion Crossen - Cornerback - entering 6th NFL season
- History
A 7th round pick in 2018, Crossen entered the league as a member of the New England Patriots. His time in NE was a short one season. He spent his next two years in Houston where he played a backup role in the secondary and contributed on special teams. Prior to joining the Dolphins in 2022, he spent one season with the Giants.
In 2018, the Chiefs traded their 7th round pick to the Patriots who selected Crossen. He was then traded to the Texans a year later and two years after that, traded to the Giants.
In his entire NFL career, he has six starts in 75 games, two came with Miami last year.
- Last season
The Dolphins signed Crossen as a free agent in March, 2022. He was able to make the final 53 man roster and provide depth to a unit that was decimated by injury. He appeared in all 16 games last season and started two. Last year he scored two TDs for the Dolphins despite having no interceptions and no registered sacks.
- Salary situation
$3.25 million cap hit, $0 dead money if released, $3.2 million savings if cut
- 2023 Preview
In a perfect world, Crossen would make the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster but this year's roster is deep and the fact that Crossen is making more money with no dead money if released, makes it harder for him to make a dent.
Crossen will have a good chance at making the final 53 but the Dolphins could release him and sign him after the first game of the season for less money and recoup the $3 million. The big question is whether or not Crossen can take reps away from Trill Williams, Kader Kohou, Elijah Campbell, and others.