Lamar Jackson deal finally puts an end to Miami Dolphins replacing Tua Tagovailoa talk!
Lamar Jackson will become the richest player in NFL history, not bad for a running back who can throw the ball. It also puts and end to the Miami Dolphins will trade for Lamar talk.
The Jackson and Baltimore drama is now over after the two sides finally agreed to a five-year extension worth upwards of $260 million over the life of the contract. Full details are not yet known as the contract will not be signed for another day or so.
With Jackson now off the trade market Aaron Rodgers now with the Jets, the Dolphins fanbase and more importantly the mainstream media that keep beating the "trade" drum can finally find something else to gripe about and spread rumors about...at least until something happens and the Dolphins are drafting next year.
A big question that many are asking is how long will Jackson remain the top paid player? Joe Burrow had his 5th year option picked up and Justin Herbert shouldn't be far behind but eventually both will get new contracts and both should be higher than Jackson...as will Tua's more than likely.
It has been a long two seasons of Tua trade chatter and now it comes to an end.
In other news ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans are closing in on a trade up to the number 3 spot that would also net them WR Deandre Hopkins. The Titans would send the Cardinals the 11th overall pick and more for the move.
If the Titans draft a quarterback which is absolutely expected, some believe that former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill could be released. It will be interesting to see what his future holds in the NFL.