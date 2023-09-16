LAST CHANCE: Bet $5 on Miami, Win $300 in FanDuel Bonuses!
Get $200 in bonus bets and a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount when you sign up with FanDuel and bet your first $5 or more this week
The Dolphins were simply electric in their 36-34 Week 1 win over the Chargers, posting nearly 500 passing yards in a back-and-forth battle.
Miami fans who live in states with legal sports betting can cash in on this early success with $300 in total bonuses if you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook bet just $5 or more on Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2.
But be warned: this offer expires TUESDAY!
Here’s how you can cash in on your guaranteed bonuses:
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets PLUS a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2
You MUST meet the minimum requirements here, so pay careful attention to your first deposit and first bet!
Once you complete each step above, you’ll be guaranteed to win $200 in bonus bets even if you don’t hit your wager!
That means you can already start looking ahead to plan your best bets, whether that be on the NFL, College Football, MLB or anything else.
But let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Miami is a 3-point favorite with -154 moneyline odds on the road at New England for this week’s Sunday Night Football game.
These matchups have typically been close regardless of record, and it seems like oddsmakers are expecting that once again.
If you really believe in Miami, this could be a great opportunity for you to bet on them to cover the spread OR you could look into other wagers like alternate lines, player props and more.
Once you’ve signed in to FanDuel, click on the ‘NFL’ section to find odds on all of the Week 2 games. Scroll down until you find Miami at New England and then be sure to click on the matchup to see all of your betting options.
Don’t forget to make sure that first bet is at least $5!
Sign up with FanDuel before this offer expires to make the most out of an exciting start to this season for your Dolphins while you still can.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from FanDuel is only available in select states with legal sports betting.