Last Chance: Get $158 Guaranteed Bonus to Bet on SB58
Bet $5, win an instant $158 bonus!
Dolphins fans haven’t been able to watch their team play for the Lombardi Trophy in several years, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have something to root for!
BetMGM is giving you $158 in bonus bets the instant you place your first bet of $5 or more on San Francisco vs. Kansas City – giving you chances to cash in on the fun with house money.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $158
Here’s how you can access your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook through this exclusive Phin Phanatic link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on San Fran vs. KC
It doesn’t matter what your Big Game bet is, but you must deposit $10+ and bet $5+ to activate this bonus offer.
How you spend your bonus – two $50 bet credits and one $58 bet credit – is up to you. You could bet on basketball, golf and hockey to try and build your bankroll or simply place all of your best football bets.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City Odds at BetMGM
San Fran is a 2-point favorite on the spread with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at BetMGM.
You can bet on either side to win or cover the spread, along with many other options including the total points scored, touchdown scorers, player props and more.
Just don’t forget to make sure you put at least $5 on that first bet to claim your bonuses!
Don’t let this season end without at least one more win. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Looking for more ways to bet on the Big Game with house money? Check out the new-user offer at DraftKings Sportsbook. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any Niners vs. Chiefs bet. You'll instantly win $200 in bonus bets! Sign up with DraftKings through this Phin Phanatic link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from BetMGM and DraftKings sportsbooks are only available in select states with legal sports betting.