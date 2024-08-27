Last minute NFL rule change opens door for a Mike White return to Dolphins 53
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have had it all planned out but a last minute NFL change ahead of the 2024 season came a little too late leaving the Dolphins one quarterback less.
On Sunday, the Dolphins released quarterback Mike White. The initial thinking was he would be the emergency third quarterback. Under a new NFL rule, teams could move the practice squad QB to the active roster only to serve as the E-3 QB. Shortly after Miami and other teams made moves, the NFLPA nixed the idea and voted it down. Now, the Dolphins may need to bring Mike White back to the 53. They carried three QBs in 2023.
2024 will not play like it did previously. If a team thinks they need to have a third QB for that "Just in case" moment, they will need to carry that player on the 53. Teams can bring a PS player up three times in a season before they have to keep him on the 53.
With White now off the team, the Dolphins can try and bring him back but there is no guarantee he won't find work on another team as a primary backup as opposed to a third teamer.
Removal of the rule change could open the door for White to return to Dolphins 53.
The Dolphins need to hit the open market and plenty of quarterbacks are getting bad news today but for White, the opportunity to stay in Miami might be appealing and if the Dolphins don't think having him on the PS is a good idea given these new changes or reversions, White may have had the door opened for him.