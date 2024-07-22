Latest extension rumors will not be good for Dolphins' Chris Grier and Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
According to the latest reports, including ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are not close to an extension, but a recent hot rumor may spell disaster for Chris Grier.
The Dolphins have been "working" on a new contract for their quarterback for almost a year. The "on again, off again" talks have resulted in nothing happening. Tua maintains through his agent that the "market is the market," and reports have been clear that Chris Grier doesn't view Tua as a $55 million a year QB. That is about to change if the latest rumors are true.
According to rumors, and right now they are just rumors, the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love are closing in on a new contract as well, and it could fall into the $280 million range. A contract this size, depending on the verbiage, could make the Tagovailoa talks hit yet another snag while making Love close to the highest-paid QB in the NFL.
Matt Cannata is the CEO of ProFootballNetwork, and he isn't the only one who has mentioned progression in the Love extension talks. Love is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become a free agent after the season. The problem for Grier is if the Packers give Love Joe Burrow/Trevor Lawrence money, then what will Tagovailoa want? The reality is that Tua has two quality seasons on his resume, and Love has only one.
While "rumors" continue to circulate, some in the mainstream media are reporting that those rumors are not completely true. CBSSports.com says that while the interest in getting a deal done before camp is mutual, the sides are not close. Fowler is reporting the same thing as well.
This all could have been avoided last year or even earlier this offseason if Grier wasn't playing hardball with his quarterback. He could have had a deal done before Jared Goff that would have likely paid Tagovailoa in the high $40 million range. Instead, the market changed with Goff, then escalated again with Lawrence. Still, Tua and Dolphins fans are waiting.
Making this all more problematic is that the Dolphins are ready to start training camp and without a contract in place, Tagovailoa could opt to take a hold-in approach to camp and nurse an injury like Xavien Howard did when he held his disgruntled hold-in following the Byron Jones contract.
Players can no longer easily sit out and hold out for new deals. The money they can be fined is not returnable or can be rescinded. At around $40,000 per day, it can add up pretty quickly. Grier has to bite the bullet on this situation and pay Tagovailoa or inform him that he will no longer address the contract until after the season is over. That will cost him more money next year and would also give Tagovailoa an opportunity to hit free agency. If Miami uses the franchise tag on him, he could conceivably sit the year out.