Latest Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft fills needs based on free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have more holes than they have draft picks for but that doesn't mean they won't hit in this year's draft.
In our latest full 7-round 2024 mock draft, the Dolphins are using what they do have, wisely. In this mock, there are no trades but Chris Grier surely could look to making a big splash and gathering more draft picks in the process.
Selecting in round one at pick 21, it would seem the Dolphins are in a good position to move down to the lower end of the draft and still pick up a quality player while adding another selection or two on day 2 or 3.
Miami will enter the draft with six total selections.
- Round 1: 21
- Round 2: 55
- Round 5: 158
- Round 6: 184
- Round 6: 198
- Round 7: 241
We are going to do this a bit different this time around and start in round 7.
ROUND 7 - Pick 241 - Jacob Monk - Guard - Duke
Monk is a 6'3" guard from Duke. He was a two year captain for the Blue Devils and has plenty of starting experience. Monk is athletic and has played tackle, guard, and center for the Blue Devils.
Aggressive at the point of attack, Monk is physical and will use everything he has to get an advantage. He plays strong and at times mean. He is built more for run blocking but a good coach will help him develop as a pass-blocking guard. He can provide quality depth while he develops.