Latest Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft fills needs based on free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have two selections in round 6 and they should be able to address areas of need.
Round 6: Pick 198 - Myles Cole - Edge - Texas Tech
Cole is a project but has a high ceiling. He is anticipatory, athletic, and has great instincts. He has a natural ability to set the edge and not allow ball carries to get outside. He isn't the fastest but his pursuit is fast and he can cut angles well to force redirection.
Against tackles, Coles uses his hands well and can keep longer armed lineman off his body while using his legs to bull forward until he can get around the edge and work back inside. Cole could play on the edge or slide inside. He lacks the discipline and speed to get back into coverage but has a great burst off the line to attack the pocket.
Round 6: Pick 184 - Josh Proctor - Safety - Ohio State
Proctor is a quality safety who could do well for the Dolphins in a three-safety set with Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. Anthony Weaver likes to use three safety sets and this would give him a quality safety that is excellent in run defense and can also blitz the quarterback.
Proctor plays fast at the point of attack but can't keep up deep with fast receivers. His biggest asset is his ability to tackle and attack the ball carrier. He excels in the smaller fields meaning he has good vision and anticipation to support the middle of the field.