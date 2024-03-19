Latest Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft fills needs based on free agency
By Brian Miller
No matter what the Dolphins do, they will need to address the offensive line and a late pick can't be the only one.
Round 5: Pick 158 - Matt Goncalves - Tackle - Pittsburgh
Goncalves is a player to watch as he has been impressive this offseason and is drawing attention. He is a physically dominant tackle who can play both sides of center. This is a player that can provide day-one depth to both Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead.
Goncalves has all the tools to hold up the edge against even the best edge rushers. He has good vision that can help against stunts and doesn't get confused. He lacks some of the quickness against faster edge rushers in pass protection making him more of a left tackle prospect given Tua Tagovailoa being left-handed.
Projected to go in the middle to late portion of round 4, if he falls into round five, it would be a big steal for Chris Grier and the Dolphins. Butch Barry should be thrilled with someone he can groom to take over for Armstead.