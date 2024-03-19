Latest Miami Dolphins 2024 mock draft fills needs based on free agency
By Brian Miller
In round two, the Miami Dolphins have to draft a starter and they can't afford to reach on a prospect.
Round 2: Pick 55 - T'Vondre Sweat - DT- Texas
Miami should be ready to jump in and take a replacement for Christian Wilkins. Sweat is a solid run defender with more pop and the ability to get to the quarterback. According to several draft profiles, Sweat is ranked nearly 100% against the run and pass combined.
He is a prototypical defensive tackle and won the Outland Trophy in 2023.
Sweat can take on multiple blocks and has incredible strength above the waist while using lower-body leverage that compliments his athleticism. Sweat has good anticipation and vision and can climb blocks to get his hands into passing lanes.
Like Wilkins, Sweat is non-stop and doesn't take plays off. He has the potential to develop as a leader on the defense and should work well alongside Zach Sieler. He must work more on keeping low after the snap as he tends to stand which will not do him well in the NFL against much better offensive linemen.